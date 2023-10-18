Obituaries

Oct 18, 2023

JOHNSON, James

Of Conyers, passed October 13, 2023. Graveside service will be Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 11 AM at Westview Cemetery. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.

