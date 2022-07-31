JOHNSON, James E.



Feb 12, 1933 - June 13, 2022



James Johnson, 89 was born in Lithonia, GA. He was born to the late Rev. Willie and Viola Johnson. James was the oldest of ten siblings, nine boys and one girl. He served in the US Army for 22 years, then retired and started a second career with the Colorado Department of Corrections where he retired after 19 years. He enjoyed playing the piano and singing in the church choir. James worked hard all his life and now he is able to rest next to his wife Brigitte Johnson. He will be missed greatly.



