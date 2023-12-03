JOHNSON, James Melvin "Jimmy"



James "Jimmy" Melvin Johnson, born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 27, 1944, and raised in East Atlanta, left this world on September 14, 2023. Jimmy was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1963, and went on to build a remarkable life defined by love, loyalty, and honesty.



For over three decades, Jimmy, an Army veteran, spent his career as an outside sales representative for Uarco, later known as Standard Register, from 1969 to 2003. His dedication to his work and unwavering commitment earned him the respect of colleagues and clients alike.



Family was paramount to Jimmy, and he cherished his roles as a husband and father. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jerry McKinnon Johnson; two sons, Kenneth Paul (married to Elizabeth Berenguer) and Christopher Mark (married to Kimberly Johnson); and brother, Don Johnson (married to Linda Johnson). Jimmy was a loving grandfather to Mills Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson, Maddison Blagg, Alex Blagg, Cydni Megale, and Jake Megale.



Known for his zest for life, Jimmy had a passion for golf and took immense pleasure in cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. His love for sports was rivaled only by the love he had for his family.



After retiring, Jimmy spent the later years of his life in Savannah, Georgia, a place close to family, that offered him peace and tranquility. His move reflected his love for life and his ability to embrace new adventures even after retirement.



A memorial celebration of Jimmy's life will be held on December 30, 2023, at Lake Rabun, 5411 Lake Rabun Rd., Lakemont, GA, from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Jimmy's family and friends are invited to drop-in and share their memories of Jimmy with each other. Dress is casual (blue jeans strongly suggested). In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in Jimmy's honor.



As we remember Jimmy, let us celebrate the vibrant and loving soul he was, the indelible mark he left on our lives, and the joy he brought to all who knew him. May his spirit rest in eternal peace.



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