Johnson, James

JOHNSON, Sr., James Edward



Celebration of Life service for Mr. James Edward Johnson Sr., will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA, with remains placed in state at 10:00 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. A public visitation will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Mortuary. Goolsby Mortuary 404-588-0128

