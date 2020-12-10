JOHNSON, Henry A.



Rev. Henry A. Johnson of Atlanta, passed away on December 7, 2020. Grave Side service will take place on Friday December 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Monte Vista Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 utoy Springs Rd S.W.. Atlanta 404-349-3000 mbfh.com



