JOHNSON, Harold Lamar



Of McDonough, GA passed away June 29, 2021, after a long battle with Thyroid cancer. Harold was born in Trion, GA on August 26, 1951. He was a graduate of Avondale High School and later studied at Georgia Tech. He was preceded in death by his father Lyle Johnson, his mother Jaunita Hogan, and his brother Marris Johnson. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Davina Johnson, and his four children Kristina Humble (Robert), Wesley McConnell, Kelley Wamsley (Jay), and Melissa Johnson. One of his greatest joys was being PopPop to his five grandchildren, Kadie, Cameron, Gabriel, Declan, and Addison.



Harold was a big cut up who never met a stranger and was always the life of any party. He had many interests and always excelled at anything he attempted. He was an avid artist, canvas painter, and photographer. He enjoyed home renovations and remodeling. His hobbies included gourmet cooking, entertaining, traveling, anything IT and genealogy. He worked on his family as well as many others genealogy for over 20 years. In his spare time, he could be caught watching Shark Week, The History Channel, Sci-Fi, playing Texas Hold'em, telling jokes or enjoying a Jack and Coke.



He loved with all his heart, but his biggest love was for his wife, Davina. He thought she hung the moon and she felt the same way about him. He will be truly missed, but never forgotten.

