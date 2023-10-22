JOHNSON, Gregory



Gregory Hayes Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia passed peacefully in his sleep September 26, 2023. Greg was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 27, 1962. He was preceded in his death by his mother Judy M. Johnson in 2021. He is survived by his husband and best friend, Frederick D. Brooks; his father, Jonah L. Johnson; his sister, Melissa Ann Folsom and brother-in-law, Mark Folsom; niece, Caroline Rose Sanders and her husband Tyler Sanders; Fanny, his beloved Golden Retriever; and all his co-workers and friends at Brooks and Black Fine Framing and ADAC.



Greg grew up in Mableton, Georgia attending Mableton Elementary, Floyd Middle, South Cobb High School, and Kennesaw College. He was a member of the SCHS Blue Eagle Marching band where he enjoyed playing the trumpet. Greg had a passion for movies and musicals from Hollywood's Golden Age. His encyclopedic knowledge made him the go-to person when anyone wanted to know anything about a movie or a musical. His love of the movies made him a regular presence at the Turner Classic Movies Festival, held in Los Angeles annually.



Greg also had a love for travel that took him all around the world. He traveled to France, Australia, Italy, Germany, and Austria.



In 2021, Greg was diagnosed with IPF, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Doctors did not know how long he had the disease, which has no cure. He worked so hard trying to stay alive. Fredrick took such great care of him along with his loving neighbors and friends who helped provide travel and meals when times got tough.



Our hearts are forever broken by Greg's passing. With his infectious laughter he could light up a room, tell a funny story and he was always sharply dressed.



Greg was cremated as was his wish and he will eventually be buried with his parents, upon his father's passing. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Greg's wish was for donations to be made to the Atlanta Humane Society.



So, raise a glass to our friend Greg, make it "Maker's" if you please, and celebrate his life along with your own.



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