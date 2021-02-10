X

Johnson, Gloria

Gloria Jean Johnson, 80, of Peachtree Corners, passed away February 6, 2021 at her home. Funeral services 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home's Peachtree Corners Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 Saturday at the funeral home. Survivors include her husband Neil William Johnson; 2 sons, Greg Johnson (Tina) and Jeff Johnson (Silvia); a brother, Dale Merritt; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The online guestbook is available at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

