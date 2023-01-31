X
Johnson, Gerald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Sr., Gerald Robert

Gerald Robert Johnson, Sr., age 87, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Rev.. James Grady E. Shelton will officiate. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville. Gerald was a United States Air Force Veteran where he served his country honorably. He was a barber at Big Scissors in Lawrenceville for approximately 40 years and he was a member of New Hope Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy J. and Inez (Bowen) Johnson; sisters, Imogene Powell and Reba Smith; brother, Thomas Johnson. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances (Huff) Johnson of Lawrenceville; children, Cynthia Johnson, Mary Ann and Steve McCart, Gerald Robert Johnson, Jr. all of Lawrenceville; grandsons, Jake and Hilary McCart of Fort Collins, CO, Cory McCart of Montgomery, AL; great-grandchildren, Creighton and Townsend McCart; brothers, Maurice Johnson, Nelson Johnson, James Johnson all of Lawrenceville; sisters, Carolyn Short of Grayson, Sandra and Harlon Thompson of Duluth, Joyce Thomason of Lawrenceville; sister-in-law, Judy and Butch Simonton of Lavonia. The family will receive friends from 5 PM till 8 PM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and from 12 PM till 2 PM prior to the service on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Condolences for the family may be mades online at www.stewartfh.com




