JOHNSON, Emily Shiver Emily Shiver Johnson, age 87, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in Barnesville, Georgia. Born July 15, 1933, Emily was the daughter of the late Grover and Sara Zellner Shiver of Barnesville, GA. A graduate of Gordon Military High School, class of 1950, she was a well-loved Sunday school teacher at the First Baptist Church for many years and worked 48 years at the William Carter Company in various supervisory capacities, before retiring in 1998. Emily and her late husband, Cecil Johnson, were devoted members of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville, where she was an active member of the Martha Sunday School Class. After retirement, she and Cecil enjoyed many wonderful trips together, driving across the southeastern United States, and abroad. She always enjoyed get-togethers with family and friends and was considered the family historian and beloved matriarch. Emily was above all passionate and proud of her family and faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Johnson; son, Dennis Johnson; father, Grover Shiver, and mother, Sara Zellner Shiver; brothers, William "Billy" Shiver, James "Chunky" Shiver, and Tony Shiver; and sisters, Bonnie Flynt Smith and Betty Flynt Zancha. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Johnson Andrews of Decatur, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Lorrie Johnson of Hampton, GA; grandchildren, Lauren Andrews, and Stuart Andrews (Alison); great-grandchildren, Zara Bowling, and Amelia and Margot Andrews; sisters, Janice Horton and Vicki McCulloch (Brandon); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services in celebration of Emily's life are set for 7:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville, GA. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church Barnesville Building Fund, 200 Zebulon St., Barnesville, GA 30204, or a charity of the giver's choice.


