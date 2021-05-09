<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688646-01_0_0000688646-01-1_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688646-01_0_0000688646-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JOHNSON, Elmer<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Elmer Glenn Johnson, age 74, passed away on April 29, 2021, after a long battle with many health issues. He spent 10 days at Emory Hospital, before being released to hospice care at home. He was cremated at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, as were his wishes. Glenn was born at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He grew up in Scottdale, GA, and graduated from Avondale High School in 1964. He was a kicker for the Avondale Blue Devils and kicked the winning field goal for a state championship win. He attended Southern Tech where he earned an associate's degree in electrical engineering. Glenn worked as an electrical engineer at Georgia Power for 29 years. He did part time work in all the years that followed. He loved music and was an accomplished guitar player. Glenn loved sports and played and umpired softball throughout the years, and he also refereed basketball on the high school level. Glenn was one of the original members of the Gang of Five who started the "Music Festival Way Back in the Woods." He grew up in the Church of Christ, where he was a member for many years. Glenn never met a stranger and was one of a kind. We will miss his smile and laughter.<br/><br/>Glenn was preceded in death by his father James Cecil Johnson, his mother Christine Parrott Johnson and his siblings, Debra, Ellen and Cecil Johnson.<br/><br/>Survivors are his wife Barbara Boykin Johnson, his daughter, Margaret Ann Adams, his son, Andrew Glenn Johnson, and his grandchildren, Allie Smith and Nick Smith. Contributions to the Kidney Transplant Group, The Cancer Society, and the Kidney Foundation, can be made at the West Cobb Funeral and Crematory site.</font><br/>