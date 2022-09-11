ajc logo
Johnson, Ellen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JOHNSON (WALKER),

Ellen

Ellen Walker Johnson, 98, a native Georgian and Atlanta resident since 1946, died Monday, September 5, 2022. Born in Whigham, GA, on March 21, 1924, she was the eldest child of the Rev. I.C. Walker and Elizabeth Poole Walker. Her father was a Methodist minister in the South Georgia Conference, thus the family lived in several towns around south GA. In 1940, she graduated from Adrian High School in Adrian, GA where she was the first place winner in piano recital and went on to the district competition where she also won first place. As a Methodist minister, Rev. Walker wanted his children to attend Methodist colleges. She graduated from Andrew Junior College in Cuthbert, GA where she was involved in many organizations and gave piano recitals. She was voted Miss Andrew in her sophomore year. The summer after graduation from Andrew, she organized and was part of the Christian Youth Caravan who traveled to North Carolina and instructed youth groups in several churches there. She graduated from LaGrange College where she was a member of many organizations including Glee Club, Music Club, the YWCA, and the Student Honor Council. As a senior, she represented her class in the May Court. She was also president of the Methodist Student Movement (MSM) and was responsible for the MSM State Conference held at LaGrange that year. While at LaGrange, she met her future husband, Naval Ensign, later Lt. Commander, William Melville (Mel) Johnson. Married for 63 years, Ellen remained the twinkle of Mel's eye even to his death in 2006. She was not only considered very pretty, bright and accomplished, she was a gracious, gentle, and caring southern lady who made sure their three daughters were, as well. Ellen had an elegant creative flair that influenced her love for music as well as her design and creation of beautiful dresses, suits, and gowns for her girls. She was a strong person who would not endure gossip and would make certain others were comfortable and well. She was known for her quart of homemade vegetable soup she would take to her friends and neighbors who were ill. Ellen and Mel were members of Druid Hills United Methodist Church in Atlanta for many years. Later, they became members of Oak Grove United Methodist Church where they were part of the Graydon Sunday school class and she was a member of the Friendship Circle. Ellen was a homemaker until all of the children were in school. She then returned to school at Emory University and Oglethorpe University. She taught for 25 years in DeKalb County, GA, at Northwoods Elementary then Sagamore Hills Elementary Schools. Since 1977, she had been a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an educational honorary society. Ellen is survived by her children Anne Conover of Marietta, Donna Maley Morgan (Tommy) of Conyers, and Susan Kite (Al) of Woodstock. Known as Nana to her grandchildren who were Ryan Conover (Christie) of Denver, CO, Kristin Quarles (Michael) of Atlanta, and Andy Kite (Karen) of Waynesville, NC and great-grandchildren Liam and Owen Quarles of Atlanta and Griffin and Flynn Conover of Denver. She enjoyed her 6 step-grandchildren including Dr. Mike Maley (Steph), Dan Maley (Amy), Tim Maley (Wendy), Ben Maley (Andrea), the Rev. Mike Morgan (Karen) and Mollie Roberts (Bart). Her 14 step-great grandchildren brought her joy as did her 4 step-great-great-grandchildren whom she considered as precious. She was predeceased by brothers, Dr. I.C. Walker and Dr. William F. Walker, her sister Betty Powell Brooks of Columbus, GA; her brothers-in-law, John Powell of Columbus, GA and Travis Brooks of Columbus, GA; and her sisters-in-law, Barbara Walker of Abington, VA, Sara Walker of Gallipolis, OH, Jo and Gerald Johnson of Ellaville, GA and Ethel and Lloyd Baughn of Smyrna, GA. She is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the angels who lovingly took care of her: Culix Precious Wibonele, Angella Bryan, Wendy Gray, Angie Reid Atkins, Miriam Pratt-Campbell, Gerrie Drummond, Marie Lamur and others who also loved her and whom she loved. Ellen treasured her family and friends and will be missed by everyone her life has touched. A memorial service was held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 officiated by Rev. Louis Miller. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to the United Methodist Children's Home (400, 1967 Lakeside Pkwy, Tucker, GA 30084), the Susan G. Komen Foundation (5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250, Dallas, TX 75244), or the Alzheimer's Assoc. (41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346).




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson tosses his batting helmet after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson tosses his batting helmet after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: AP

