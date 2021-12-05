JOHNSON, Elisabeth



Marie



On Thanksgiving Day November 25, 2021, the Lord called home Elisabeth Marie Johnson. After six long years dominated by an oft brutal battle with Multiple Myeloma, Elise finally is relieved of the pain, uncertainty and fear that cancer puts forth unmercifully on all too many. Never, ever without her steadfast faith in Jesus, Elise locked onto reasons to remain optimistic in the face of often very dim prospects. Her faith, contagious smile, sparkling eyes and infectious friendliness touched all that came to know her in a memorable way. Elise was born in England on December 2, 1960. The daughter of a military man, she spent much of her adolescent years with her family in Europe before returning to the United States as a teenager. She enjoyed a very successful and long career in sales. At every corporate sales position held during the span of her career, from Lancome Cosmetics to Republic Services to David Weekly Homes she rapidly became one of each company's top national sales producers. Her last corporate position before cancer's impact caused her to step away was as the lead relocation specialist for Harry Norman and their responsibility for managing the foreign citizen Coca-Cola executive and family relocations to Coca-Cola Headquarters in Atlanta. Her connections with these families brightened their introduction to a new city in a foreign land and the Atlanta southern culture. Despite cancer's impact in limiting her physical abilities, Elise continued being active with work in her final years serving as the lead marketing and sales agent for Leyland Homes in Smyrna. Just as her magnetic personality positively impacted many human lives, Elise had a similar uncanny ability with animals - from rescued racoons, befriended and named squirrels and chipmunks, and a myriad of cats and dogs to the most special of all - the beloved family goldendoodle, T-Bone. One would have to see to believe as Elise called daily for the neighborhood albino squirrel, "Albie" or the neighborhood chipmunk, "Munchie" with each individually answering the call of their name and coming within mere feet for their morning treats from Elise. Elise was truly loved by the many folks she befriended throughout her life. Her absence from all our lives weighs heavy. She was a dedicated and loving wife to her husband, Richard and a beloved "bonus" Mom to Richard's daughters, Kyra and Alexa. Elise is survived by her husband Richard Johnson, her stepdaughters, Kyra Johnson Deaton, Kyra's husband Pearson Deaton, Alexa Johnson, her mother, Lois Mosely and two sisters, Julie Mosley and Sharon Mosley. And.... T-Bone. Elsie and Richard were very grateful for the expertise and compassionate care received from Dr. Sagar Lonial and Dr. Kimberly Curseen at Emory's Winship Cancer Institute and the many dedicated medical professional at Emory involved with her care these past six years. The Emory Hospice Unit medical staff is also to be commended for providing skilled and compassionate care and comfort to Elise as well as the family under the very difficult circumstances of her final days. It was through the help of these gifted and dedicated medical professionals at Winship and Emory that the long, frightening and stress filled challenge of battling cancer was made a less formidable and lonely process. Our gratitude is deep and sincere. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Emory Winship Cancer Institute's Multiple Myeloma Fund.

