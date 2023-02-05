Johnson, Elaine

JOHNSON (NORMAN), Elaine



Elaine N. Johnson of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully January 30, 2023 after we celebrated her 102nd birthday on November 17, 2022, at Golden Rose Personal Care Home. Her husband, Rod Johnson, preceded Elaine in death, he left us in 1996. Surviving Elaine are her sons, Rev. Rick (Jan), Parkersburg, WV, and Chris, Athens, GA; grandchildren, Forest, Hope, Nadia, Andrew (Evelyn), Julia; and four great-grandchildren. Elaine believed, trusted, and loved the Lord, was active in churches at the many places she and Rod lived; MN, CA, OR, IA, IL, OH, MA, NY, FL, GA. Her attending angels, Connie, Ruth Ann, Debbie, Diane, Dolores, Heather and April among others will miss the stories, her counsel and continued interest in their lives and families. It was amazing she could remember throughout the years her friends' children and even their grandchildren, always interested in how they were doing! We will all miss her dearly and appreciate our time with her. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Marietta Alliance Church, 1787 East Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30062, www.macweb.org Interment will be in Montevideo, MN, at a later date. Memorials can be made out to Marietta Alliance Church. Condolences can be made on the Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services site, www.AdvantageLiburn.com

