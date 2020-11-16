JOHNSON, Deborah



Deborah Kay (Morgan) Donaldson Johnson, age 69, of Capri Point, Lavonia, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.



She was born in Greenville, SC on July 18, 1951 to Katherine (Turner) Morgan and the late Archie Morgan. She retired as office manager for Lavonia First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Lavonia. She enjoyed the lake life and traveling, but her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Camille.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Ted Johnson; son: David Donaldson; step-children: Ted Johnson Jr., Kim Johnson, and Angie Johnson; sister: Donna Morgan Gritton; granddaughter: Camille Morgan Donaldson; and step-grandchildren: Mackenna Johnson, Karson Johnson, and Bristol Johnson. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Don Donaldson.



The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia with Dr. Larry Finger officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the service. She was cremated in accordance with her request. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lavonia First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 47, Lavonia, GA 30553.



Those in attendance are reminded to adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines. To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the family, please visit stricklandfh.com.



Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements.

