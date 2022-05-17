Johnson, Cynthia

JOHNSON (Jones),



Cynthia Ann



Mrs. Cynthia Ann Jones Johnson, age 61, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was a retired supervisor of the USPS Mail Recovery Center. She is survived by her daughter, Cynitra Idahosa; son Wade Passmore; granddaughter Princess Abigail Idahosa; brother Rev. Dr. Samuel D. Obie; sisters Mrs. Ann Wliams, Linda Parks, Lolita Gopal, Sharon Owens and a host of other relatives and friends. The service for Cynthia was held on Saturday, May 14, at Greater New Life Baptist Church, Riverdale, Georgia. Her final resting place is at Palmetto School Cemetary in Palmetto, Georgia.



Her care was under the service of William Gayleano, Murray & Son Funeral Home, Inc.

