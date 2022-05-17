ajc logo
X

Johnson, Cynthia

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON (Jones),

Cynthia Ann

Mrs. Cynthia Ann Jones Johnson, age 61, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was a retired supervisor of the USPS Mail Recovery Center. She is survived by her daughter, Cynitra Idahosa; son Wade Passmore; granddaughter Princess Abigail Idahosa; brother Rev. Dr. Samuel D. Obie; sisters Mrs. Ann Wliams, Linda Parks, Lolita Gopal, Sharon Owens and a host of other relatives and friends. The service for Cynthia was held on Saturday, May 14, at Greater New Life Baptist Church, Riverdale, Georgia. Her final resting place is at Palmetto School Cemetary in Palmetto, Georgia.

Her care was under the service of William Gayleano, Murray & Son Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Small, Diane
Williams, Abigail
1h ago
Weaver, Mary
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top