JOHNSON, Cynthia
Age 69, of Lithia Springs, passed September 24, 2020. Service pending. Willie A Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Douglasville Chapel - Douglasville
8312 Dallas Hwy.
