Johnson, Clyde

JOHNSON, Jr., Clyde Everett

Mr. Clyde Everett Johnson, Jr., of Buford, GA passed December 15, 2020. There will be a visitation, Tuesday, December 29th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Poplar Hill Baptist Church, Buford, GA. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, December 30th at 1:00pm at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Both services will be livestreamed at https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Clyde-Johnson-19/.

Mr. Johnson, Jr. is survived by loving wife, Betty; daughter, Deborah Adams Johnson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory; Lawrenceville; 770.338.5558

