Johnson, Charles

JOHNSON, Sr., Charles
Mr. Charles Antonio Johnson, Sr., age 64, of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 27, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Elizabeth Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.
Funeral Home Information
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary
3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W
Atlanta, GA
30311
