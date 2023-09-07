Johnson, Charles

JOHNSON, Sr., Charles



Mr. Charles Antonio Johnson, Sr., age 64, of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 27, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Elizabeth Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://alfonsodawsonmortuary.com/