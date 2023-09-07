Johnson, Charles

3 hours ago
JOHNSON, Sr., Charles

Mr. Charles Antonio Johnson, Sr., age 64, of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 27, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Elizabeth Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://alfonsodawsonmortuary.com/

