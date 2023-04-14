X

Johnson, Charles

Obituaries
3 hours ago

JOHNSON, II, Charles E.

December 27, 1968 - April 6, 2023

Charles E Johnson II, of Atlanta, GA, passed on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 10:00 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St., Atlanta, GA 30315. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

