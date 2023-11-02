JOHNSON, Carolyn



Mrs. Carolyn Hodgson Johnson, age 95, of Palmetto, GA passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Ed" Johnson; sister, Frances McPeak and grandson, Jerry Edward Johnson.



She is survived by her sons, Edward H. Johnson and his wife, Carolyn Weeks of Social Cricle, GA, Michael Johnson and his wife, Sherry, of Newnan, GA; daughters, Ellen Thomason and her husband, Buddy Quirouet of Newnan, GA, Mary Lynne McInnis and her husband, Mike, of Gray, GA; sisters, Charlene Robertson, and Doris Edwards; grandchildren, Gregg Thomason, Eric Thomason (Kendra), Bryan Johnson (Emily), Michael Johnson-Weeks, Megan Hendrick (Corey); great-grandchildren, Amelia Hendrick, Jameson Hendrick, Ava Roe Thomason, Natalee Johnson, George Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who were all dear to her heart.



A memorial service will be held Friday, November 3, 2023 at 11:00 at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmy Orr officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home, https://www.georgiachildren.org/donate.



Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.





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