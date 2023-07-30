JOHNSON, Brett Randal



Brett Randal Johnson, born in Baton Rouge in 1965, passed into eternal life on July 21, 2023, following a brief illness. In true night owl fashion, he left us at 11:26 PM. He is survived by his adoring wife, Jeannette; his daughters, Alexandra (Mark) and Vivienne; parents, Bryan and Annette; sister, Lesli; and nephew, Nicholas; along with countless friends and extended family.



Brett met his wife, Jeannette, at North Carolina State University, where he first encountered her in gym class after she got hit in the face with a softball (not thrown by him). For their first date, he made his now-famous barbecue shrimp. He had an older coworker buy a bottle of red wine, and she brought a salad, which was, by all accounts, his first. They married in May 1989, and spent the next 34 years laughing every day and looking at each other with stars in their eyes.



His extensive Rolodex was due in no small part to his larger-than-life personality and, likely, his proclivity for long lunches and 45-minute phone calls. A captivating storyteller, he was a masterclass in making mundane life exciting and fun. He could energize a room in a way few people could. He loved dogs, babies, and a good steak.



A voracious reader and audiophile, he was always up to date on news around the world, the latest in his favorite genres of music, and recently-released autobiographies. He enjoyed hundreds of concerts, and specifically loved making music with his friends. He was the definition of an extrovert: a social connector who was generous with his friends and family, always looking to expand the circle. A man of multitudes, he did not care about being perfect at anything as long as everyone was having a good time.



The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 19, at 3 PM at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Snellville, Georgia. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please plant something in his memory; his favorites were red begonias and petunias. For those without a green thumb, donations can be made to The Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research.



How he is missed! Go Wolfpack!



