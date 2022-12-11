JOHNSON, Barbara



Melton



Barbara Melton Johnson, age 83, passed away the morning of December 8, 2022, after a years long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Catherine Armstrong; her brother, Richard H. Armstrong; her daughter, Cheryl Melton; and her son-in-law, Scott Sarubbi. She was widowed by Ira Bailey Melton Jr. She is survived by her husband, Gene Johnson; her siblings, Edmond (Patricia) Armstrong, Catherine Sale and Kenneth Armstrong; and many nieces and nephews; her children, Virginia Melton and partner, Christina Hancock and Ann Melton Sarubbi; her daughter-in-law, Meleia Melton; her grandchildren, Jared (Shannon) Sarubbi, Bailey (Peter Riddett) Sarubbi, Lilly Sarubbi and Ira Bailey Melton III; her great-grandson, Jordan Sarubbi; her step-children, Jody Austin, Ree Tucker and Joe Johnson; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was raised in DeKalb county and was the head cheerleader at Clarkston high school. There, she met the captain of the football team, Ira Bailey Melton Jr. They married in 1959 after graduation, raised three children, and were together for twenty-nine years until his death in 1988. Barbara retired from a successful career in the printing industry as an estimator. She married Gene Johnson in 1990, becoming a part of his family. The couple moved to Suwannee, GA, and joined First Baptist Church of Duluth where Barbara was an active member, teaching Sunday school and hosting many events in her beautiful home. Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother and "Mitmama". She never missed a chance to impart wisdom or turn any ordinary moment into a learning opportunity. She had many interests and seemed to take naturally to anything she ever tried. She was smart and creative, artistic and capable. She fought hard for life, giving her family years with her that they never thought they would have. She was the strongest woman you can imagine. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 1-2 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. Service will be held at 2 PM, with a committal to follow at Decatur Cemetery.



