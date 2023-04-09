Johnson, Alice

JOHNSON (PRUITT), Alice



Alice Pruitt Johnson, a beloved member of the Atlanta community, passed away in her home on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the age of 83. Born in Iva, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Frank and Kathleen Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Barbara Griffith, Carolyn Tinsley, and Betty Gibson. She is survived by her three children, John Eden "Jay" Johnson, Jr. (Marie), Melodie Johnson Raley (Billy), and Barbara Johnson Willhoff (John). Sharing her legacy are her eight beloved grandchildren, Malia Raley Myers (Chris), Bethany Raley Wright (Chase), Eden Raley Howe (Chase), Virginia Willhoff, Cate Willhoff, Graham Willhoff, Alex Johnson, and Laila Johnson; as well as her three great-grandchildren, Collins Howe, Clay Howe, and Carson Wright.



Alice grew up in Iva, where she was the Valedictorian of Crescent High School. She attended the University of South Carolina before starting her family in Union, SC. After moving to Atlanta, she built her 33-year career at the corporate headquarters of Waffle House. During her career, Alice had many accomplishments, beginning at entry level and ending her career as the first female officer and Vice President of Administration. Her menu model is still the format seen today on the tables in the restaurants; and she's also prominently displayed on the menu, inviting customers to enjoy a glass of her special beverage, Alice's Iced Tea.



Alice touched many areas, people and lives during her career but when asked what she was most proud of, her answer was quick and delivered with the biggest smile, the Waffle House Foundation, established in the early 80s. As President, she managed this two-fold institution representing the company's philanthropy. One feature was to provide college scholarships to at-risk high school students, and the other was a charitable giving source, serving youth programs, both of which targeted the metro-Atlanta area.



Alice was an active member of Dunwoody Baptist Church, and was heavily involved with her church family. She loved Sunday School, Bible Study, Young at Heart, and volunteering with ESOL. Alice also was an active member of Rivermont Golf Club, where she enjoyed playing bridge and was a part of the Rivermont Women's Association. Alice had a passion for traveling, reading, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. Her limitless generosity is reflected by the countless people she impacted in all facets of her life.



A service honoring Alice's memory is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, at 1:00 PM, at Dunwoody Baptist Church in Dunwoody, GA. The service can be viewed via livestream at www.dbc.org. A Celebration of Life will follow from 2:30-4:30 PM, at Rivermont Golf Club in Johns Creek, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ESOL Ministry at Dunwoody Baptist Church by emailing ajackson@dbc.org.

