JOHNSON, Alfred "Buck"



Mr. Alfred (Buck) Johnson, age 71 of Atlanta, Georgia entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 18, 2020. Private Service will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Knox Funeral Home Chapel. Service will be Live-Streamed. Link to see the service is https://venue.streamspot.com./4afbbcfc it will be available at 12:45 PM.



