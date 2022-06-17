JOHNS, Jacaree Age 34. Funeral Service Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at Willie A. Watkins of Riverdale.Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksTony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years8h agoHerschel Walker acknowledges two more children15h agoGeorgia’s pandemic response ranked among the nation’s worst18h agoDelta pilots voice frustration over schedules, flight cancellations10h agoDelta pilots voice frustration over schedules, flight cancellations10h agoAtlanta will host part of 2026 World Cup 4h agoThe LatestMarshall, SlaterColdbert, Albert2h agoCraddock, Cleveland2h agoFeaturedDeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud19h agoGang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for womenAfter officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation