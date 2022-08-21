John, Ellis Marion and

ELLIS, MARION W. & JOHN BLACKMAR (SONNY)



MARION WILLIAMS ELLIS, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2022. Her husband of almost 74 years (August 14, 1948) followed her in death on July 21, 2022.



Marion was a native of Villa Rica, GA. She was a graduate of Villa Rica High School and Louisiana State University.



She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and The Junior League of Atlanta.



She was an active member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher.



She was a devoted wife, mother and friend.



JOHN BLACKMAR (SONNY) ELLIS.



Age 97, also passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2022. A native of Columbus, GA, he graduated from Columbus High School and received a B.S. degree from Louisiana State University and M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.



Following 25 years in the investment and investment banking business where he was a partner in Courts and Company and Reynolds and Company, he joined Genuine Parts Company where he retired as Senior Vice President and Treasurer. He served on the board of directors of Genuine Parts Company and a number of other southern companies and foundations. He was a past president of the Atlanta Society of Financial Analysts and the Georgia Security Dealers Association. He was a Chartered Financial Analyst.



An avid golfer most of his life, he was past president of the Georgia State Golf Association. While a member of the L.S.U. Golf team, he won the Southern Intercollegiate golf tournament and was Medalist in the National Intercollegiate. He was runner-up in the Southern Amateur in 1961.



He was a past club champion at Capital City Club, Cherokee Town Club and Peachtree Golf Club. He was inducted into the Georgia State Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2013.



He was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church and was a former Sunday School teacher and a deacon.



He served in the United States Navy Seabees during World War II.



Marion and Sonny are survived by a son, John B. Ellis, Jr. (Carolyn); and a daughter, Susan Ellis Hayes. Mrs. Ellis' sister, Linda Williams Prickett. Also, their five grandchildren, Elizabeth Tyler Hayes Rueff, Hal Hayes III, John B. Ellis III, Charles R. Ellis and Ben T. Ellis. They have 9 great-grandchildren.



A joint Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, Atlanta, GA, at 2:00 PM with visitation at 1:00 PM with the family in the Church Parlor.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502.

