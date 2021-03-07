Johmson, Harold

JOHNSON, Sr., Harold Christopher



July 31, 1929 - February 19, 2021



Harold Christopher Johnson passed away peacefully at 91 years of age. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, MaryAnne Harber Johnson (December 2016), and sons Robert A. (Bob, June 2020) and Harold Jr. (Hal, July 2020). Born at Emory University Hospital, he was the youngest of six raised on the family's dairy farm he lovingly called "the home place" where he also built his home and raised his family alongside his siblings and their families. He attended the University of Georgia and later assisted the college in researching and writing a history of dairy farms in Georgia. A life long learner he loved history and was a voracious reader.



He was a truly remarkable person, offering his gentle calm nature and loving heart to of all those around him. He was deeply devoted to his family and friends offering guidance and support to all those in need, serving as a father-figure to his widowed sister's five children supporting them through life including backing entrepreneurial efforts.



He had a twinkle in his eye and a playful nature with a quick intelligent wit. He had a true love of country and history as evidenced by his intent to show his children the United States and bravely took the entire family on cross country trips taking in historical markers, national monuments and parks from the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Muir Woods, Yellowstone, and Mount Rushmore. With that accomplished he and MaryAnne traveled the world and were delighted by their many adventures from Australia to Morocco to Europe. For over twenty years he treated the men in the family to annual fishing trips at Lake Sabourin in Canada where days of fishing were followed by shaving cream battles and steak dinners at night.



He and MaryAnne loved UGA football and enjoyed travelling to games with their vast circle of friends. They also joined this group in the "Ha Ha" bridge and dinner club, so named as they told more jokes and "haha'ed" more than they played bridge. Summers were spent hosting family and friends at their home on Lake Chatuge in NC, where on Friday nights one was sure to be welcomed with a spaghetti dinner. Harold and MaryAnne shared a love of golf and would often take trips in pursuit of a new challenge.



A successful entrepreneur partnering with his brother in law, Bob Harber, they first bought a small dairy growing it over 30 years into Puritan Dairy Farms. They expanded the business into real estate developing and residential construction with Johnson and Harber Construction, then worked to form the First National Bank of Henry County where he served as Chairman. Harold very much enjoyed Rotary Club especially serving as host to international exchange students. He mentored youth at risk and helped build the local YMCA. He was a devoted member of Ousley Methodist Church where he served in a variety of leadership roles. He and MaryAnne joined the church on the same day, their signatures in the registry side by side.



Together they had four children: Hal (Barbara) Johnson, Tommy (Pam) Johnson, Caye (Rich) Oglesby and Bob (Dianne) Johnson. They doted on their ten Grandchildren: Brooke (Grant) Gilbert, Lacey Johnson, Kristen (John) Achenbach; Thomas (Mattatha) Johnson and Maggie (Kevin) Pitts of Tommy Johnson; Tyler (John) Lewis, Rob Stuckey, Frances and Ellie Oglesby and Jenna Johnson and eight



Great Grandchildren: Liv, Wynne and Brooks Gilbert, River, Connor and Arwen Achenbach, Reece Johnson and Fletcher Lewis.



Harold is also survived by one sister-in-law, Betty Harber, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.



The family wants to recognize the loving team of angels from Sacred Journey Hospice and of Synergy Healthcare for the devoted care they provided including playing cards, singing hymns and bringing favorite foods. A celebration of life will be held when safety allows. Donations in memory of Harold C. Johnson may be made to United Methodist Children's Home www.umchildrenshome.org.



