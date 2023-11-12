Obituaries

Johanson, Erik

File photo
File photo
Nov 12, 2023

JOHANSON, Erik

Erik Johanson passed away November 4, 2023, with his wife at his side. Erik was born in Atlanta, GA, on December 16, 1970. He was a proud graduate of Dunwoody High School and attended GA Southern University. While at GA Southern, he played competitive college sports as the goalie on the soccer team. Erik was preceded in death by his father, Lee Johanson; and is survived by his wife, Carrie Ann Johanson; son, Cole Johanson; sister, Laurie Johanson; and mother, Carol Gruenhut, and her husband, Steve Gruenhut.

Erik was an avid golfer but his true love was hunting, bow and arrow competition and his dogs. Erik held executive positions with Wolf Camera and for the last 15 years with Publix.

In lieu of flowers, family memorials may be given to your favorite animal shelter.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 17, 2023. Visitation will start at 2:00 PM, and the service at 3:00 PM, Parrott Funeral Home, 8355 Senoia Road, Fairburn, GA 30213.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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