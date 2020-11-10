JOE, Herbert Philip



Herbert Philip Joe passed away at home on November 7, 2020. Herbert was born in Augusta, Georgia on June 15, 1932 to the late Fong and Bessie Joe. He was preceded in death by his siblings, William, Frances, Elizabeth, Albert, George, Harry, Robert, Edward and Ruth. Herbert is survived by loving wife Rosa of 63 years, and children Edward, Chris (Sue), Debra (Randy) and Cindy (Dominic) and grandchildren Elizabeth, Samantha, Steven, Jordan, Heather and Randy Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Pauline Holleran. Services will be at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020: visitation will be from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm followed by a service at 1:00pm. The service will be livestreamed and information can be found at www.asturner.com.

