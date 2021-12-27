Hamburger icon
Jewsome, Patricia

JEWSOME (CHRISTIAN), Patricia

Celebration of Life Service for Patricia Christian Jewsome, of Decatur, Georgia will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 1:00PM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

