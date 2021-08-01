JEWETT, George Cleburne



George Cleburne Jewett, age 81, died at home on July 23, 2021 after a short illness. He lived in Atlanta, Norridgewock, Maine, Decatur, GA and most recently East Cobb County.



George attended Decatur High School, received an undergraduate degree from Georgia Tech and a graduate degree from Georgia State. He had a long, happy career at the Lockheed Georgia Company.



George loved cars - all sports cars and especially Porsche's. He enjoyed slalom racing and watching sports car racing. He loved to return to Maine, where he spent a happy boyhood. He loved to travel, liked history, reading and he enjoyed his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Anne Taylor Jewett and his cousins, Cleburne Earl Gregory, Charles L Gregory, Robert Gregory, William L Norton and Martha Norton Hodge.



Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Decatur City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Boothbay Harbor Waterfront Preservation, PO Box 55, Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04538.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com for the JEWETT family.



