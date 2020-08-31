JEWELL, Jasper Private Celebration of Life Service for Deacon Jasper Payne Jewell, of Atlanta, GA will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11 AM; Beulah Baptist Church, 170 Griffin St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Eric George Vickers, Pastor. Rev. W. L. Cottrell, Pastor Emeritus. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Viewing Tuesday, 2 - 6 PM.Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



