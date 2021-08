In Loving Memory



Lila Cobb Jetton



February 3, 1929 - August 23, 2020



We send our undying love from everyone that knew and loved you.



From your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.



Isaiah 40:31



But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.