JETT, Sheila Louise



Sheila Louise Jett, age 71, of Mt. Airy, Ga formerly of Chamblee, Ga died on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Duluth Chapel at 2:00 PM with Rev. Larry Nichols and Rev. Richard Cole officiating. She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Johnny William Jett, Sr., her Mama, Louise Estell Jett, and her brother Johnny William Jett, Jr. She is survived by her Sister and Brother in law, Nina and Phillip Hulsey of Mt. Airy, Ga; and Sister and Brother in law, Sherri Lynn Jett Reed and Carlos Reed of Pendergrass, Ga; and Sister in Law, Elaine Jett of Clarkesville, Ga. She had Nieces and Nephews, Johnny and Robin Jett of Lawrenceville, Ga; Richard and Tonya Lumpkin of Jefferson, Ga; Travis and Tina Lumpkin of McDonough, Ga; Stephen and Tabitha Lumpkin of Mt. Airy, Ga, and Cade Reed of Pendergrass, GA; Also, she had great Nieces and Nephews, Cody and Ashley Jett, Cameron Jett, Austin, Madison and Tanner Lumpkin, Caleb, Aaron and Ethan Lumpkin, Morgan and Dylan Lumpkin. Also, two great, great Nieces, Emma Grace and Scarlett Rose Jett. The Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideon's International in memory of Sheila Louise Jett. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel. 770-476-2535.



