Jessup, Harriette

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JESSUP, Harriette Lee "Deedie"

Harriette Lee "Deedie" Jessup, was born in Greenville, SC in 1936. Deedie grew up in Atlanta, graduated Valedictorian from North Fulton High School and attended Emory University, where she starred in "The Man Who Came to Dinner," with the Emory Players and "My Sister Eileen,"with the Atlanta Theatre Guild.

She married Bob Jessup in 1957 and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where she continued her career in theatre. and played the role of Miss Nancy on Romper Room.

She enjoyed a very successful career with Oxford chemical company.

Deedie was a longstanding member of Temple Sinai, and celebrated her Bat Mitzvah at the age of 72.

Deedie is survived by her daughters, Audrey (Keith) Kroll and Susan Jessup (Muriel Mordenfeld); and by her grandchildren, Ross Kroll, fiancée Katarina Calilung, and Monica Kroll. Deedie was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Rebecca Levy; son, Steven Jessup; and sister, Carolyn Brenner. A graveside funeral will be held Wednesday, September 21 at 2:00 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. The funeral will be livestreamed. For Zoom link and online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Donations can be made to the Lillie Janko endowment at Temple Sinai. Arrangements by Dressler's 770-451-4999

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

