JEROSLOW, Stephanie



Mrs. Stephanie Rose Jeroslow (Wynne), 49, of Roswell, GA, passed away March 21, 2021. Stephanie was born March 29, 1971 in Colorado. After graduating from high school, Stephanie attended Oral Robert's University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Arts with a specialty in Vocal Performance.



While living in Seattle, Stephanie met the love of her life, David Jeroslow. Together they enjoyed SCUBA diving, traveling, and a mutual faith. She was an extremely talented singer. Some of her many accomplishments include her formal performances for churches and various gatherings. She was also a fabulous cook, winning first place in a private Iron Chef competition, along with winning first place in other competitions as well. She also gave many years of her life taking care of her own parents and her mother-in-law as well. Stephanie also enjoyed walking, camping, crafting, and Bible studies. Her friends and family will miss her and will love her forever.



Stephanie leaves behind a husband of almost 20 years, David Jeroslow, along with fellow siblings, nephews, nieces, and their children as well.



A memorial service will be Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM in the chapel of Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Woodstock Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/134563673261373. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Stephanie to the Children's Heart Project: http://bit.ly/37TUC3.

