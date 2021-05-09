Jernigan, Vann

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687578-01_0_0000687578-01-1_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687578-01_0_0000687578-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JERNIGAN, Jr., Vann Alonzo<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">1946-2021<br/><br/>Vann Jernigan died on Wednesday April 14, 2021—his 76th birthday—at home in Jefferson, Georgia from COPD. He was surrounded by his wife, Bobbi, and his two loving children. Vann A. Jernigan was born April 14, 1946 in Atlanta to Vann A. Jernigan Sr. and Maude Bryant Jernigan. As a teenager, he worked as a delivery boy for his dad's florist shop, Vann Jernigan Florist, which opened in 1945. He graduated from Northside High School and attended Southern Tech. He worked as a residential builder for Williams Craft Group in Marietta until he retired in 2004. Vann is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Bobbi Harvey Jernigan; their daughter Laurie Jernigan Hamilton (Scott) of Jefferson, Georgia; their son Bryan Lawton Jernigan (Rachael) of Asheville, North Carolina; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Bonnie Jernigan. There will be a memorial service in St. Simons Island at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Vann's favorite charity, Faithworks Ministries, P.O. Box 2902, Brunswick, GA 31521 or faithworksministries.org; or to Care Hospice, 2340 Prince Ave., Suite A, Athens, GA 30606</font><br/>