JERNIGAN, Rebecca



On Saturday, January 1, 2022, Rebecca Jernigan passed away at the age of 82. Rebecca was born on August 2, 1939, in Tyrone to Beasley and Julia Brown. She was the oldest of four children. Rebecca married Ernest Jernigan on June 28, 1958. They have been married for 62 years. They raised three children, Julie, Jay, and Starke. Together, Rebecca and Ernest built and ran several successful businesses including Jernigan's Hardware and Jernigan's Gift Shop in Fairburn, Georgia. They served their community for 36 years. Outside of work, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Beasley and Julia Brown; her brother, Kenneth Brown; and her son, Jay Jernigan. She is survived by her husband, Ernest; her daughters, Julie (David) and Starke; grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda), Brandie (Will), and Christina (Brent); great-grandchildren, Evan, Brayden, Brianna, Carter, and Aubree; and brothers, Chuck (Patti) Brown and Phil (Jenny) Brown. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Georgia. The funeral will follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to alz.org or to Brightmoor Hospice Foundation, https://www.brightmoorhospice.com/donate. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

