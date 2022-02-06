JERNIGAN, Estella



Estella McDowell Jernigan, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the McCall Hospice House in Greenville, SC on January 24, 2022. She was a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many who knew her.



Stella was a native of Florida, born on January 14, 1930 in Mt. Dora, Florida to Evelyn and Fred McDowell. She grew up in Crescent City, Florida until the age of 16 when she attended The Women's College of Brenau in Gainesville, GA. She transferred to the University of Georgia at the age of 19 where she graduated with a BS degree in Home Economics and met her future husband, Ben Wall Jernigan of Shellman, Georgia. She was a proud member of Phi Mu Fraternity at Brenau and UGA.



Stella was a housewife and mother to three children in many cities and towns but living primarily in Atlanta for 12 years and Sweetwater, Tennessee for 40 years. Outside of the family she had many interests of her own. Stella was a skilled piano player and loved playing tennis and bridge. In her 30's, after taking art lessons with friends in Atlanta, she became a talented artist, painting oils, acrylics and watercolor. Stella was also a lifelong knitter, voluntarily dedicating hours of her time knitting various garments and dolls for World Vision's Knit for Kids program. As a Georgia graduate and avid Bulldog fan, she and Ben enjoyed attending football games and keeping in contact with other UGA friends. They loved traveling the world, visiting six continents through Chevrolet and UGA Alumni group tours.



She is survived by her children, Ben W. Jernigan, Jr. DMD, (Cindy) of Atlanta, W. Clark Jernigan, MD (Celia) of Greenville, SC and Jane J. Bouton (Bob) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Cameron E. Jernigan, D.O. of Jamestown, NY, Clark E. Jernigan of Charlotte, NC., Katherine J. Jernigan of Los Angeles, CA., Riley O. Jernigan, Charlotte, NC., Elizabeth Jernigan Borsch (Adam) of Denver, CO and Ben W. Jernigan III of Savannah, Ga.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ben W. Jernigan; her brother, Fred McDowell; and her parents, Evelyn and Fred McDowell; and stepfather, Theodore E. Estey.



A service will be held February, 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Church of the Redeemer, 120 Mauldin Rd., Greenville, SC.



The family would like to give special thanks to Gladys Hammond, for her devoted and loving care to Stella over the past three years while in residence at Woodland's at Furman.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice, or the Sweetwater (TN) Public Library, 210 Mayes Ave, Sweetwater, TN 37874 or World Vision, PO Box 78481, Tacoma, WA 98481.



