JERNIGAN, Dorothy E.



Celebration of Life for Dorothy Jernigan will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 2:00 pm, Dawn Memorial Park, 4685 Glenwood Road, Decatur, Ga. Visitation, Tuesday, December 29, 4-8 pm. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.