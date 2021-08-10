Jerkins, Joseph

JERKINS, Sr., Joseph



Joseph Jerkins, Sr., age 79, of Austell passed away August 8th, 2021. Joe retired as a local business owner and went on to serve as Mayor of Austell for 29 ½ years until his retirement. He was known for being hands-on in his community, his quiet acts of kindness, and his amazing work ethic. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Jody" Jerkins, II. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Brown Jerkins; daughter, Lisa Jerkins; and grandson, Joseph "Ethan" Jerkins III; brother, Michael Jerkins; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 12th, 3:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Rev. John Bailey officiating. Interment will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery with Randy Locke officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

