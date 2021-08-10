ajc logo
X

Jerkins, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JERKINS, Sr., Joseph

Joseph Jerkins, Sr., age 79, of Austell passed away August 8th, 2021. Joe retired as a local business owner and went on to serve as Mayor of Austell for 29 ½ years until his retirement. He was known for being hands-on in his community, his quiet acts of kindness, and his amazing work ethic. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Jody" Jerkins, II. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Brown Jerkins; daughter, Lisa Jerkins; and grandson, Joseph "Ethan" Jerkins III; brother, Michael Jerkins; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 12th, 3:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Rev. John Bailey officiating. Interment will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery with Randy Locke officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

1975 E West Connector

Austell, GA

30106

https://www.funeralservicesaustellga.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Joiner, Gloria
2
Kay, William
3
Sanders, Clayton
4
Heffron, Paul
5
Pollock, Rosa
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top