Obituaries | 2 hours ago

JENSEN, Virginia R. Virginia Ruth "Dicky" Jensen (Kurth), age 95, passed away peacefully in Roswell, GA on Sept. 12, 2020. Born Aug. 29, 1925, in Minneapolis, MN, to Rev. Erwin Kurth and Esther A. Kurth. Survived by her children Kurt Jensen of Santo Domingo, Anne Serotkin (Jeff) of Arlington, MA, Elizabeth "Beth" Cook (David) of Alpharetta, GA, Ellen Jensen Abbott (Ferguson) of West Chester, PA. True to her character, Dicky did not want a formal service. She will be remembered by her family and friends around the world who have been inspired by her adventuresome spirit. National Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

