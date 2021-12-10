JENSEN, Susan Rebecca



February 18, 1954 -



December 2, 2021



On Thursday, December 2, 2021, Susan Jensen, beloved wife and mother of two children passed away at 67 years young after a courageous 10 year battle with colon cancer. Susan was born in Atlanta, GA to William Herbert Wells and Janie Wells. She attended North Fulton High School and graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Geography in 1976. On January 21, 1984 she married Carsten Jensen. They raised a son, Sean Jensen, and a daughter, Emma Jensen.



Susan had a zest for life that few could match. She loved to travel, SCUBA dive, and even skydiving on one occasion! She never met a stranger, often preparing enough food for whatever crowd might stop by any given night. She had a deep appreciation of nature and spent countless hours gardening. She could name dozens of varieties of hydrangea and grew many of them in her own yard. She was passionate about the arts, especially sewing and jewelry making.



Susan was preceded in death by her parents, William and Janie Wells. Susan is survived by her husband Carsten, their two children, Sean and Emma, and her two sisters Judy Barber and Sandra Reese. The celebration of life will take place Sunday, December 12, 2021. Condolences may be shared with Carsten Jensen.

