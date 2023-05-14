JENSEN, Kris Patrick



Kris Patrick Jensen, age 67, passed away on Sunday, May 7, at his home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 15, at 1:00 PM, at First Christian Church of Lawrenceville (LFCC), 3495 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. The family will greet friends from 12:00-1:00 PM, on May 15, at LFCC. A graveside service and burial will follow at Eternal Hills Cemetery in Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kris' name to American Parkinson's Disease Association, Friend of Disabled Adults and Children and LFCC. Rev. Richard Williams will lead the service with assistance of Rev. Dr. Diane Bales and Rev. Dr. Hoyt Huff.



Kris was born on August 6, 1955, in Davenport, Iowa to George and Mary Ellen Jensen. He graduated from West High School, in 1973, where he led the student newspaper and played percussion in the band. On August 21, 1976, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Karen Sue Smallwood. Their covenant marriage was filled with love, grace, and supporting one another throughout their lifetime journey together.



Kris graduated from the University of Iowa with a journalism degree. He loved the Hawkeyes and the importance of the free press. His career began with the high school student paper followed by positions at the University of Iowa, Waterloo Courier, Ottumwa Courier, and Quad-City Times. Kris reached the height of his journalism career at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution where he worked various roles for over 20 years, including as reporter, writer, editor, layout and design, columnist (Faith & Values and Personal Technology), and the Gwinnett Section's Senior Editor.



Kris' faith was of significant importance throughout his life. He was an active member of LFCC for decades. He frequently volunteered through the church and in the community. Kris served in a multitude of church leadership roles and became an Elder Emeritus in 2017. He loved his family immensely and devoted his life to his loving wife, children, extended family, and friends. He was an avid runner, completing 5 marathons in Iowa. He enjoyed coaching youth sports at the local YMCA where his children played various sports. He was a lifelong member of The Boy Scouts of America starting in childhood and was a Girl Scouts troop leader. Kris was an inspiration to others while battling Parkinson's disease for 15 years. His family would like to express their gratitude for all who assisted in his care.



Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Karen; daughter, Melissa (Matt) Barry of Bogart; and sons, Mark (Kat) of Sandy Springs, and Andrew, of Lawrenceville. Kris adored his three granddaughters, Charlotte, Claire and Clementine. He was the eldest brother of siblings, Karen and Karl (Linda) Jensen of Davenport, and Patricia (Bill) Swanson of South Lyon, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Ellen Jensen.

