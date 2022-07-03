JENNINGS, William Reynolds



William Reynolds Jennings, age 22, died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The son of Donna and Comer Jennings III, Reynolds was born on July 18, 1999, in Atlanta at Piedmont Hospital. Reynolds went to The Westminster Schools and graduated from North Atlanta High School. At North Georgia College, he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity in Athens. He was known for his genuine love of his fellow man. Reynolds was smart, kind, and funny. One of his first cousins said the day he died "Reynolds was more capable than the rest of us". Reynolds was a talented artist and a beautiful athlete. An avid hunter and crack shot who once shot three quail on one covey rise. Vacations with family were spent on the water. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina and Islesboro, Maine were especially treasured. His main hobby was making those around him comfortable; everyone loved to be with Reynolds. Reynolds is survived by countless good friends and endless personal interactions, often with strangers, some homeless, that were lucky enough to experience his kind soul and generous spirit. Three days before he died, Reynolds was walking into the Waffle House when a homeless man asked if he would buy him a waffle. Rather than slip him 5 dollars or a takeout waffle Reynolds had him come inside and eat with him, offering him friendship and dignity along with his breakfast. At his funeral, his best friend mentioned; "People think that your life is defined by the big things or what you accomplish, but as I stand here speaking at my best friend's funeral, I feel that Reynolds' life is best defined by the bond he created with every person he met. I believe this is the greatest accomplishment one can have." Reynolds immediate surviving family includes, Donna Reynolds Jennings and Legare Comer Jennings, III, his brother, Legare Comer Jennings IV, his grandparents, Gail Fortner Reynolds and William Earl Reynolds, Ann May Harrison (husband Robert Pegram Harrison), his brothers/cousins James May Jennings (Jack), Samuel Legare Jennings (Sam), Benjamin May Jennings, their mother, Dorsey Waldron Mann (husband Robert Thomas Mann), his uncle Robert Baker Pegram Harrison (husband Anthony Evans Pughe), and his uncle DeSales Harrison (wife Claire Solomon) and his children, Ethan Godchaux Harrison-Weil, Archibald Houston Harrison, Thomas Thacher Harrison and Phoebe Augustine Harrison. Reynolds beloved uncle Benjamin May Jennings died May 22, 2021, after an extended fight with ALS. Reynold's ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Atlanta Resource Foundation. www.414ministry.life. If you would like to do something for the family, there is a GoFundMe page under Reynolds Jennings.



