JENNINGS, William Franklin"Bill"



William (Bill) Franklin Jennings, 94, a native Atlantan died on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Surviving are his niece Kathy Granade, his nephew Henry (Hank) Halleck, his friends and dear neighbors, Bob, Dharmattie and Robert Brush, Cheryl Aschland, Mary and Bart Ingram. The family would like to thank Bill's caregivers for the exceptional care he received, Deborah Williams, Felicia McCoy, and Tywanda McCoy. Funeral services celebrating Bill's life will be conducted on Wednesday April 21st, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Sunrise Chapel Mausoleum at Arlington Memorial Park.



