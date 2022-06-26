JENNINGS, Patricia M. "Pat"



Patricia (Pat) M. Jennings, 94, died on June 18, 2022. She was born in Atlanta, GA November 28, 1927. Patricia attended the University of GA and was an instructor for Arthur Murray Studio.



In the early 50's she and her husband, Maynard, moved to Madeira Beach, FL. She worked for Pet Inc, Dairy Div. until their closing in February 1991. She enjoyed nature and loved all animals. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Emmett and Fay Medlock, and her brother, Pete Medlock. She is survived by her three daughters - Debra Hetrick, Lisa Cunningham (Jim) and Karen Wilbourn; ten grandsons and several great-grandsons and great-granddaughters, and one great, great-grandson; sister-in-law, Louise Medlock; niece, Diane Stevens; and nephew, Barry Medlock.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA, World Wildlife, or Doctors Without Borders, or the charity of your choice.

