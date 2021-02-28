JENNINGS, Luticia Sharp



September 1, 1930 – February 22, 2021



Luticia "Tish" Fitzhugh Sharp Jennings, 90, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 1, 1930 to Jack Sharp and Luticia Paratine Johnson Sharp, who proceeded her in death and greeted her in heaven. Tish leaves a deep legacy of true Southern grace, strength, faith, wit, and love of family.



Tish attended E. Rivers Elementary School and graduated from the Washington Seminary in 1948 (along with North Avenue Presbyterian School, a precursor to the Westminster Schools of Atlanta). She then spent two (cold) years at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri before graduating from the University of Georgia where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority with many fun childhood friends from Atlanta.



A lifelong resident of Buckhead, she met her late and beloved husband of 63 years, Richard (Dick) Hunter Jennings at a barbecue at New Hope Church on Arden Road. Tish and Dick were married at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in 1954 and later joined the Cathedral of St. Philip where they were both longtime, faithful members. At the Cathedral, Tish was a Daughter of the King, a member of the Flower Guild, St. Elizabeth's Guild, and an organizer of many a Cathedral Antiques Show. Tish also served the community for many years as a member of the Junior League of Atlanta and as a trained mediator at the Atlanta Justice Center.



The gracious and bright light of any room she entered, Tish had many friends and was very involved with social activities such as the Boxwood Garden Club, Sewing Club (where less sewing and more fun ensued), and the Piedmont Driving Club. Tish was also a voracious reader and loved anything historical – and added bonus points if it had a gothic element. Tish was a talented and avid gardener – which stemmed from a childhood passion of digging in the dirt and serving mud pies to her family's patient dogs. In addition, she was also a keen exerciser and an early adopter of health food and dance aerobics, which she took for years at the Cathedral.



A lifelong lover of water, Tish spent many happy years at the Atlanta Yacht Club, where her father was a founding member. The little cabin that her father built on Lake Allatoona was a special place for Tish and her family. There, she passed on a passion for sailing to her children and grandchildren. She adored travel and adventured to many destinations with her husband Dick upon his retirement – from Florida to Alaska and Portugal to Russia. In 2000, she and her daughter enjoyed a trip to India and an elephant ride. Among their favorite journeys were those out West where she explored trails hiking while Dick fished. Her most treasured trips, however, were her family's annual beach trips to the coast of South Carolina with Dick, their children, spouses, and grandchildren. She was the mistress of ceremonies and ruling judge at the annual Family Beach Olympics and queen of crabbing and seashell hunting.



Tish was the best mother, grandmother, and great grandmother in the world and is survived by sons Richard Hunter Jennings, III (Kelly), Jack Sharp Jennings (Nancy) and her daughter, Luticia (Tish) Jennings Spearman. Other survivors include her grandchildren Alexis Grace, Richard Hunter, IV (Beverly), Harrison Hayes, and MacKenzie Louise Jennings; Porter Jennings McGarity (Stephen) and Halsey Maynard Jennings; Luticia (Lucy) Kathleen and Elizabeth (Ellie) Jennings Spearman; and her precious great grandson, Smith McGarity.



In addition to her parents and late husband, Tish's arrival in Heaven was eagerly awaited by her beloved cousin, Tommy Roberts, her dear and funny childhood friend, Mrs. Mildred (Mickie) McKenzie, and many spoiled but ill-mannered family dogs.



Along with her family, mourning her loss are other cherished, lifelong friends including Mrs. Harriet Ellis and Mrs. Betty Heery. The family wishes to thank and respectfully acknowledge her faithful caregivers including Myra McKever and Charnese Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 or the Atlanta Classical Academy, 3260 Northside Drive, NW Atlanta, GA 30305. A private family service will take place at Westview Cemetery.



