JENKS, Alan



Alan Jenks, 84, died Saturday, February 12 in Dunwoody, Georgia. After several months of declining health, Alan died peacefully with his wife Bethanne and daughter Harley by his side.



Born January 10, 1938, in Hawaii, Alan attended the Punahou School and later Choate before graduating from Swarthmore College as a History major and Captain of the tennis team. After serving in the army, Alan pursued a career as a journalist, working for the Associated Press in Central and South America before moving to New York where he was hired by the Wall Street Journal. While in New York, Alan proposed to Bethanne, and they married in 1969.



Alan later took the London Bureau Chief post for the Wall Street Journal and lived in London for six years, where he and Bethanne began to raise their two children. In 1979, the family moved to Atlanta and Alan took jobs first as Editor of the Atlanta Business Chronicle and then as the Business Editor of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Later, Alan launched two independent and successful business and health newsletters before retiring. Keeping an office in downtown Decatur, Alan was a regular lunch patron and loyal fan of the Brunswick stew at the Brick Store.



Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Katie Jenks, and his brother Tony. He is survived by his wife Bethanne Foley Jenks, his two children Michael Theodore Jenks and Mary Harley Jenks III, his sister Mary Harley Manhart and brother-in-law Patrick Manhart, his granddaughter Macy Quinn Jenks, and many nieces and nephews.



In accordance with his wishes, a gift of his body was given to Emory School of Medicine.

